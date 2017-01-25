Magnetic Toy Danger

Consumer Reports has a safety alert about some controversial super strong magnet sets that have been banned since 2014.

The magnets caused many life-threatening injuries, especially among children and teens. Now, a federal court has overturned the ban and they are back on the market.

These magnets are so strong that, if swallowed, can pull together with enough force to punch holes along different sections of the digestive system.

The founder of Zen magnets maintains they are “perfectly safe when properly used.” There are also warnings about possible injuries on the website and in the packaging.

Consumer Reports urges parents to use extreme caution and recommends you avoid having these magnet sets if there are any children in your home.

If you had strong magnet sets in the past, look for and throw away any magnets that might have gotten loose in your house.

