Lawmakers to deal with state of the weather

HARRISBURG, Pa – (WHTM) – Some state lawmakers are posting their own weather forecast: they’re getting serious about climate changes.

At a Capitol news conference this morning, lawmakers announced the formation of a bicameral Climate Caucus which will bring together members of both parties to discuss important weather topics that affect the state.

“With a new administration at the federal level, it’s now more important than ever for legislators to collaborate and share information and ideas concerning climate change and how its impact will affect Pennsylvania,” said Rep. Steve McCarter, D-Montgomery County.

The group will organize at a February 2 meeting.

Among the lawmakers at the morning news conference was Lancaster County state representative Mike Sturla.

