MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at the Kohl’s along the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg are being evacuated due to a gas leak, said a store employee.

UGI crews have responded to the scene.

It’s not clear when the store will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC27 News on-air and online for the latest developments.

