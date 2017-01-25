Judge upholds charges in baby vegan diet case

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A western Pennsylvania woman accused of malnourishing her baby while following a vegan diet has been ordered to stand trial on a child endangerment charge.

Authorities in Fayette County said in October that 33-year-old Elizabeth Hawk of Confluence was feeding her 11-month-old a vegan diet of nuts and berries.

A Child and Youth Services worker testified Tuesday that the child had a severe untreated rash and couldn’t move. Family members said the child couldn’t crawl and hadn’t developed teeth.

Defense attorney David Kaiser sought dismissal of the charge, saying it wasn’t a criminal case. He said “Just because the baby has a rash . it doesn’t mean that Mom neglected the child.”

Hawk was taken to Fayette County Prison in lieu of $40,000 bail pending formal arraignment Feb. 16.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...