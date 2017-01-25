i9 Sports: a rec youth sports organization helping kids to succeed

i9 Sports is a recreational youth sports organization whose mission statement is to help kids succeed in life through sports by proving what it likes to call the i9 Sports experience. For the child, it believes that sports should be a fun, safe experience where children can learn the basic athletic skills plus sportsmanship, friendships, self-esteem.

For the parent, it provides a well-organized, professionally managed and convenient program that will accommodate the busiest of parents.

I9 Sports provides co-ed youth sports programs in the greater Harrisburg area for kids between the ages of three and 3-17. Sports offered are: Flag Football, Soccer, T-ball and Basketball with Basketball starting in January 2017.

You can learn more about Sports at Chambers Hill Elementary School on January 14, 2017.

To register for programs, call i9 (717) 307-2397 or go to its website. You will save $10 by entering code: ABC27.

