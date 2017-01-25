i9 Sports: a rec youth sports organization helping kids to succeed

By Published: Updated:
i9-sports

i9 Sports is a recreational youth sports organization whose mission statement is to help kids succeed in life through sports by proving what it likes to call the i9 Sports experience. For the child, it believes that sports should be a fun, safe experience where children can learn the basic athletic skills plus sportsmanship, friendships, self-esteem.

For the parent, it provides a well-organized, professionally managed and convenient program that will accommodate the busiest of parents.

I9 Sports provides co-ed youth sports programs in the greater Harrisburg area for kids between the ages of three and 3-17. Sports offered are: Flag Football, Soccer, T-ball and Basketball with Basketball starting in January 2017.

You can learn more about Sports at Chambers Hill Elementary School on January 14, 2017.

To register for programs, call i9 (717) 307-2397 or go to its website. You will save $10 by entering code: ABC27.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s