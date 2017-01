Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Heat, which made a return to the area just a few years ago is creating a lot of buzz this season.

Since their return in 2012, the team has been rebuilding and this season they are in second place in their division.

The Harrisburg Heat is coming off back to back wins on the road against Saint Louis and Chicago.

This weekend the team has two home games. Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday night at 7 p.m.

The Harrisburg Heat play at the Farm Show Complex.

