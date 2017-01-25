Guns stolen during Conewago Twp. burglary

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating a burglary in which guns were taken.

The burglary occurred Tuesday in the 2100 block of Greenbriar Road in Conewago Township.

A resident reported the home was entered during the day and five firearms were taken. The home was entered through a window.

Police listed the following weapons as missing from the home:

Springfield model XD40, .40 caliber handgun

Mossberg .270 caliber bolt action rifle

Anderson MFG AR-15 assault rifle

Weatherby 12 gauge shotgun

Unknown make .22 caliber rifle

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647 or submit a tip online.

