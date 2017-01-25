Guns stolen during Conewago Twp. burglary

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating a burglary in which guns were taken.
The burglary occurred Tuesday in the 2100 block of Greenbriar Road in Conewago Township.
A resident reported the home was entered during the day and five firearms were taken. The home was entered through a window.
Police listed the following weapons as missing from the home:
- Springfield model XD40, .40 caliber handgun
- Mossberg .270 caliber bolt action rifle
- Anderson MFG AR-15 assault rifle
- Weatherby 12 gauge shotgun
- Unknown make .22 caliber rifle
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647 or submit a tip online.
