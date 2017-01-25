Guns stolen during Conewago Twp. burglary

WHTM Staff Published:
police_lights_3

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating a burglary in which guns were taken.

The burglary occurred Tuesday in the 2100 block of Greenbriar Road in Conewago Township.

A resident reported the home was entered during the day and five firearms were taken. The home was entered through a window.

Police listed the following weapons as missing from the home:

  • Springfield model XD40, .40 caliber handgun
  • Mossberg .270 caliber bolt action rifle
  • Anderson MFG AR-15 assault rifle
  • Weatherby 12 gauge shotgun
  • Unknown make .22 caliber rifle

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647 or submit a tip online.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s