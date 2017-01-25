Gov. Wolf has a clean bill of health

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – About a year after he publicly announced his cancer diagnosis, Pennsylvania’s governor has a clean bill of health.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesman J.J. Abbott told ABC27 the governor had follow-up visit with a doctor last week and was given the good news.

Wolf announced in February of last year he had a treatable form of prostate cancer. Doctors made the detection late in 2014 during a routine checkup.

The Democrat has used his own diagnosis to stress the importance of early detection.

He underwent a successful outpatient procedure in the summer.

