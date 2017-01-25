Fleeing motorcyclist drove inside his house, police say

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a Lancaster County man tried to hide from them by driving his motorcycle into his house.

Mark J. Lee, 44, fled from officers in East Hempfield Township early Wednesday, so Manheim Township police said they went to Lee’s house in East Petersburg and waited for him.

A short time later, officers saw Lee in a park behind his home. He saw them, too, and drove the motorcycle up to his house, and his live-in girlfriend opened the door so he could drive inside, police said.

The couple then locked the door and refused to answer.

Police said they forced entry and took the couple into custody. Lee was charged with summary traffic violations and turned over the sheriff’s department for an outstanding warrant.

His girlfriend, 42-year-old Lynn Brown, was charged with hindering apprehension.

