Fight to move Washington Township to new district continues

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – The fight to move students living in Washington Township to a new district continues.

The State Board of Education previously denied the transfer from Dover School District to Northern York County School District, but now Commonwealth Court judges are asking the board to reconsider.

“It’s like having a ghost sitting right here,” Holly Feeser, a parent who lives in Washington Township, said. “It’s always there, it’s always in the back of your mind and it sort of eats at the kids saying, ‘Is this all going to change? Is everything that I’m doing, my sports teams, my band, my extra curriculars, my friends. Is everything going to change?'”

Back in 2015, the state Board of Education denied the transfer of Washington Township from the Dover School District into the Northern York County School District. The Washington Township Education Coalition, or WTEC, filed an appeal and took it to the Commonwealth Court. The court ruled the Board of Education should reconsider the application.

Many people in favor of the transfer argue Northern York County School District provides better education and lower taxes. Rep. Seth Grove said the move is not warranted.

“It’s supposed to be done for academic reasons. Those individuals who are looking to leave are doing it solely for tax reasons not academic reasons, and many of them are senior citizens that do not have kids in school currently,” Grove said.

So what’s next?

“We’re kind of waiting to find out if the Pennsylvania Department of Education is going to appeal that decision. Or if they’ll take the case back to the state Board of Education. So we’re sort of waiting for an announcement of which way they want to go,” Feeser said.

The state board’s next meeting is in March.

The Dover School District is holding a public meeting at 7 p.m. on February 23rd to discuss the future for Washington Township.

