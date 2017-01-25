Family of murdered Millersville University student sues school

Millersville, PA (WHTM) – The family of murdered Millersville University student, Karlie Hall, is suing the school, saying more should have been done to prevent Hall’s death.

In addition to the University, the federal lawsuit names several other people and organizations, including a resident assistant at Hall’s dorm and Acacia Fraternity.

Hall, 18, was killed in her dorm room in February 2015. Her boyfriend, Gregory Orrostieta was convicted of third-degree murder and sentenced to 20-40 years in prison.

The lawsuit claims university officials knew of at least two prior times that Orrostieta abused Hall in her dorm. In both cases, police did not investigate the abuse, according to the suit.

On the night of Hall’s death, the Millersville student and Orrostieta attended a party hosted by Acacia Fraternity. The suit alleges members of that fraternity knowingly provided Orrostieta, who was underage, with alcohol. During that party fraternity members reportedly witnessed Orrostieta physically assault Hall and did nothing to stop the attack. They are also accused of continuing to provide Orrostieta with alcohol after that incident.

According to the suit, Orrostieta followed Hall back to her dorm, was allowed past the residential check-in desk, despite being visibly drunk, and entered Hall’s room. Another student later heard calls for help coming from Hall’s room. That student alerted Sara Wiberg, the residential advisor. The suit claims Wiberg, who knew of prior abuse allegations against Orrostieta, knocked on Hall’s door, did not receive an answer, and left. Hall was later found dead in her dorm room.

Attorney’s for Hall’s family contend Hall was being strangled by Orrostieta when Wiberg knocked on the door. They say if Wiberg had done more, Hall’s life may have been saved.

A spokeswoman for Millersburg University said they have not yet received the lawsuit.

