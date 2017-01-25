Did proposed pipeline in Midstate get support from President Trump?

HOLTWOOD, Pa. (WHTM) – Malinda Harnish Clatterbuck showed ABC27 News the area where a proposed pipeline would have cut through her backyard.

The proposed route has changed, but the way Clatterbuck feels about the project has not.

“The people who are most egregiously affected by what’s happening should have a voice in whether or not pipelines are permitted,” she said.

Clatterbuck, a member of Lancaster Against Pipelines, said her message was lost this week when President Trump signed executive orders helping the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

The Holtwood woman said she believes the action taken by President Trump could mean trouble in her fight to stop the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline, which is proposed to run through parts of Lancaster and Lebanon county.

“His concern is giving large corporations the rights to do what they want,” Clatterbuck said. “Although we were disappointed, it wasn’t something we didn’t expect.”

The group Lebanon Pipeline Awareness, another against the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline, also voiced concern about President Trump’s action.

A spokesman from Williams Company, the company looking to build the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline, said they were encouraged by President Trump’s actions. In a statement, they added, “the project represents much-needed energy infrastructure”.

A decision on the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline could come in February.

