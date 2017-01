Lower Allen Township, Pa. (WHTM) – One person is dead after a morning fire in Cumberland County.

The fire started just after 7:30 Wednesday morning along the 5200 block of Royal Drive.

Cumberland County Coroner is heading to the scene.

It is unclear what started the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

