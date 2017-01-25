Cumberland County dispatcher helps birth of baby boy

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County’s Department of Public Safety has welcomed a new member to the “Stork Club.”

County commissioners and the public safety director on Wednesday recognized dispatcher Christian Sklodowski for his help delivering a baby. Last November, Sklodowski gave a caller instructions through the birth of a healthy baby boy.

Sklodowski assisted the caller, mother and child until an ambulance crew arrived after the baby was born.

The department’s “Stork Club” has 23 dispatchers who have helped in the successful delivery of 26 babies.

