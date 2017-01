HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A crash involving three tractor trailers has closed the northbound lanes of the South Bridge.

The crash was reported to PennDOT around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday near Exit 43: Capitol/2nd Street.

PennDOT said they are still working on getting information about how long the clean up will take.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...