Coroner: Man shot by Lancaster police died of multiple gunshot wounds

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old man killed in an exchange of gunfire with two city police officers died of multiple gunshot wounds, Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Steven Diamantoni said after an autopsy Wednesday.

Diamantoni said the death has been ruled a homicide. A coroner’s determination of homicide – or death at the hands of another – is not a legal determination of homicide.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office is investigating the incident early Tuesday at South Duke and North streets.

Prosecutors said Jose Efrain Rodriguez had a handgun when he walked up to the officer’s vehicle. They said the investigation at this point shows Rodriguez “fired at police and, in turn, was shot by police.”

The officers were not injured.

Rodriguez died at a hospital. Investigators said he’s from New York but was recently staying on South Queen Street.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...