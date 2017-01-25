Coroner: 79-year-old man walking to grandson’s sporting event was hit and killed

The York County coroner’s office has identified the pedestrian that was struck and killed Tuesday night as 79-year-old Larry Warner of Windsor.

Officials said Warner was walking to see his grandson play basketball and was attempting to cross the 100 block of West Princess Street when he was struck.

It happened around 7 p.m. Warner was taken to York Hospital where he died approximately two hours later.

York City police said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

An autopsy is set for Wednesday morning.

