Carlisle roadways reopen after sinkhole repair

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) The roadways closed after a sinkhole opened Thursday night are now back open, according to Cumberland County dispatchers.

West High Street was closed between Cherry and Orange Streets. Belvedere Street was also closed from High Street to West Pomfret Street.

The Sentinel reports some Dickinson College  reported the sinkhole around 7:30 p.m. It’s believed it opened after a water main break. The sinkhole was about two feet wide at the surface but the water created a 20-foot sinkhole below the surface. It was causing the roadway to be unstable.

