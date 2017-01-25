Author Spotlight: The Evans’ Chronicles

The Evans’ Chronicles is an historical novel touching on how wars affected the Evans’ family members. It is wrapped around the tenth generation of the family–a woman who experiences war on her job as an army surgeon and rises to national recognition. The first nine generations feature men who fight in wars ranging from the Revolution to Vietnam. The story of every person involves the thoughts and beliefs they carry into battle and the effects–physical and mental–which they carry away. Each of the fighters writes a chapter in the third person for a family history book handed down through the years.

