Wolf axes cabinet secretary after report on lobbyist tie

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf has dismissed his cabinet secretary in charge of drug and alcohol programs following a newspaper report that he had ordered a job applicant to be screened by a lobbyist for addiction treatment contractors.

Wolf’s spokesman said Tuesday that Gary Tennis was “separated” from the administration, but wouldn’t say whether the Reading Eagle report prompted the move.

Tennis had held the $137,000-a-year job under two governors since the agency was created in 2012. The former Philadelphia prosecutor does not appear have a listed home phone number where he can be reached for comment.

The Reading Eagle reported Tuesday that a former agency bureau director, Angela Episale, had said Tennis told her in 2015 to meet with the lobbyist to boost her chances of getting hired.

Tennis emailed Episale days later to say the lobbyist “thinks you’re a good fit.”

