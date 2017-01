Every day ABC27 honors a military hero.

Sgt. 1st Class James W. Bowerman, of Hershey, served in the European Theater. His brother Pvt. Robert H. Bowerman, of Hummelstown, served with the Army Air Force during World War II.

We salute you and thank you for serving.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...