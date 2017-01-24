Storm pulls away, staying breezy today

After an ugly Monday that brought heavy rain to many backyards and some wet snow and sleet to others, today will be a day of slow improvement. Any rain/snow/sleet showers lingering from yesterday’s storm should wrap up early this morning. Most roads should remain wet as temperatures are above freezing in many spots. There could be some isolated slick spots though, so as always, use caution on a morning like this. The rest of today will feature plenty of clouds and a pop-up rain or snow showers as the storm pulls away. It will continue to be breezy today with highs in the lower 40s. Tonight will bring partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping to around 30 degrees.

Tomorrow looks like the nicest day this week with partly cloudy conditions and highs around 50 degrees. Thursday will bring some passing rain and snow showers as a weak system moves through. Behind that front, temperatures drop a bit by the weekend, but it looks to remain dry through early next week.

