Sinkhole forms in Carlisle, closing part of roadway

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Part of West High Street in Carlisle will be closed overnight as crews repair a sinkhole.

The Sentinel reports the sinkhole at the intersection of Belvedere and West High streets was reported around 7:30 p.m. by Dickinson College students.

West High Street is closed between Cherry and Orange streets.

Belvedere Street has also been closed from High Street to West Pomfret Street.

According to The Sentinel, the sinkhole is only about two feet wide at the surface, however, the roadway is unstable due to water below the surface.

