Repeat heroin dealer gets up to 10 years in prison

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man found guilty of selling heroin was sentenced Tuesday afternoon to up to 10 years in state prison.

David Irvin, 26, was convicted by a Dauphin County jury last month. He will spend 4.5-10 years in state prison.

Authorities said Irving sold heroin to a confidential informant on separate occasions in September of 2015.

Irving previously served over a year in state prison for felony heroin dealing charges from Cumberland County in 2013. He was released on state parole for one month when he was caught selling heroin again, authorities said.

