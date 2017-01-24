Rep. Kim pushes for $15 minimum wage increase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A local lawmaker has renewed her push to increase Pennsylvania’s minimum wage.

At a news conference Tuesday, state Rep. Patty Kim (D-Dauphin) detailed a bill that would increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2023.

Under the proposed legislation, the minimum wage would go from $7.25 to $12 per hour in July, followed by seven scheduled increases of 50 cents.

“Opponents will say we can’t afford to increase the minimum wage,” said Kim. “But I must maintain, as we begin the 2017 legislative session, that this is something we simply cannot afford not to do.”

Rep. Kim says those who work 40 hours per week earn $15,080, which is about $4,700 below the poverty line.

The proposal will be further reviewed during a public hearing Monday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. at the YWCA, Highmark Room, 1101 Market St. In Harrisburg.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...