Recall: Electric scooters can break, throw rider

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – About 8,900 electric scooters sold at Target stores have been recalled for a problem that could cause children to fall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the knuckle that joins the wheel to the axle can break on the Pulse Safe Start Transform scooters. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled scooters have manufacturing date codes between Sept. 10 and Oct. 11, 2016. The date code is printed on a label under the platform.

The scooters were sold exclusively at Target from October 2016 through November 2016 for about $100.

Parents should contact Pulse Performance Products for a full refund.

