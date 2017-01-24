Police investigating report of racial incident at Annville restaurant

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Annville Township Police Department announced Tuesday it’s looking into possible criminal charges stemming from an incident at a restaurant.

Ricky Bugg, a junior at Lebanon Valley College, said he was on the receiving end of a racial slur at Just Wing It.

“It’s just wrong,” he said. “You can’t treat people like that.”

Bugg says he and a friend ordered food and beer early Sunday.

“The manager came out from the back and pretty much just said ‘I own three or four restaurants. I don’t need your (racial slur) money here. You guys can go somewhere else’,” Bugg said.

Bugg said after asking for his money back, he exchanged words with the manager.

“That’s when he said the Trump thing,” Bugg said. “He said Trump is President now and he can say whatever he wants.”

Police are looking into possible criminal charges against the restaurant manager and Bugg.

“I’m not going to get involved in specifically who said what because that is what we’re trying to determine,” police Chief Bernard Dugan said. “[We’re trying to determine] exactly what order of events and how things transpired.”

Lebanon Valley College officials released a statement saying they reject all hate and bias. Greg Krikorian, vice president of student affairs, said the college stands by Bugg and is offering support to members of the campus.

“We have very clear values that support inclusion,” Krikorian said. “Those values were directly attacked.”

ABC27 News stopped at the Just Wing It restaurant twice, but the doors were locked and the lights were off. ABC27 also made phone calls to the restaurant, but the calls weren’t answered.

