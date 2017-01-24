Police incident reported on I-81 in Dauphin County

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State police say multiple arrests were made following a pursuit this morning on Interstate 81 in East Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

Some persons involved in the incident were transported to the hospital. Additional suspects are still being sought, according to police.

BREAKING: @abc27News PA State Police trooper says it's an active scene. Searching for someone or something just before exit 80 on 81 pic.twitter.com/iV0CEImz55 — Christine McLarty (@ChristineABC27) January 24, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC27 News on-air and online for the latest updates.

