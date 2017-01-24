Pin or Pitch: Feeling the love

In this new year, we’re bringing you segments of Pin or Pitch that help you prepare for what is coming up. So in January, we’re already feeling the love of Valentine’s Day.

Amanda Peterson and Brett Thackara sat down with Owen, 5, and Dillon, 2, to try Valentine’s White Chocolate Popcorn by Gimme Some Oven and a heart thumbprint platter pinned by Simple Kierste Design Co.

Watch the video to see how these two pins turned out and make sure to tweet them: @_AmandaPeterson @BrettThack if you give these a try!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...