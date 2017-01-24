Pennsylvania to announce farm-to-school grants

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Getting access to fresh, healthy local food will be the topic of discussion for Pennsylvania Department of Education Deputy Secretary David Volkman and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding at York Suburban Middle School on Wednesday.

They will formally announce farm-to-school mini-grants to get students fresh food at an 11 a.m. gathering.

Funding for the $1,000 mini-grants is provided by the Pennsylvania Education Department’s Division of Food and Nutrition to start farm to school activities.

York Suburban School District is one of 30 awardees in Pennsylvania getting a grant.

