Penn Twp. continues talks to allow medical marijuana business

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of Penn Township residents filled the board room at the municipal building on Monday night to hear representatives from PA Options for Wellness talk about their plan to build a medical marijuana growing facility in the region.

It would be built in a business park that was designed to bring 500 jobs to the region, but it never got off the ground. The company says 25 new jobs would come to the area during phase one of the implementation of the medical marijuana program.

Last month, Penn Township supervisors expressed their support for the facility. This comes on the heels of other municipalities in the area approving zoning ordinances that will allow medical marijuana businesses to set up shop.

Tom Trite of PA Options for Wellness says if they are awarded a grower permit, their new facility will have 24-hour security and security cameras inside and outside the building.

Trite says that they will follow state guidelines from seed to sale, and that includes during transporting.

“We will have two security guards,” Trite said. “We will follow all state regulations, and in some situations enhance the efforts to make sure that we are a good neighbor to the people in Penn Township.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...