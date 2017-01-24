Penn State Children’s Hospital: Pediatric Surgery & the NCIU

Penn State Children’s Hospital is the only children’s hospital outside of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia fully equipped to treat the most severely ill and injured children. Offering the highest level of neonatal intensive care, pediatric intensive care, pediatric cardiac care, pediatric cancer treatment and pediatric trauma care, the physicians and nurses provide specialized care to infants, children, and adolescents every day.

With us today was the Rush family and their son, Sire. Sire required operation only a day after his birth and thanks to the Penn State Children’s Hospital was able to join us today in our studio.

You can hear the full story above. The second part of the segment is listed below.

