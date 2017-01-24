Pedestrian critically injured in Harrisburg crash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 25-year-old city resident was struck by a car and critically injured Monday evening while crossing Cameron Street.

Harrisburg police said the pedestrian was attempting to cross at the Market Street intersection and was hit around 9:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment of multiple injuries.

The operator of the striking vehicle, a taxi driver, remained on the scene, police said.

