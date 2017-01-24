Owner of limo torched in DC says insurance unlikely to pay

Protesters set a parked limousine on fire in downtown Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, during the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers. (AP Photo/Juliet Linderman)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The president of the company that owned a limousine set on fire during an Inauguration Day protest in Washington says insurance likely won’t cover the damage.

Muhammad Ashraf, the president of the Virginia-based Nationwide Chauffer Services, said Monday that replacing the car could cost tens of thousands of dollars. He says insurance would cover vandalism but may not cover his situation because the car was damaged in a riot.

More than 230 people were arrested after self-described anti-capitalists began breaking business’ windows Friday.

Ashraf said the limousine’s driver had taken a client to The Washington Post when the vehicle was attacked and set on fire. Ashraf says he can’t imagine why people had to do it.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the company.

