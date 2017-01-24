New charges filed against York residents in skimming device case

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two York City residents were indicted last week by a federal grand jury on a second superseding indictment charging them in a skimming device case.

The indictment was unsealed after the arrest and arraignment of 39-year-old Luis E. Arochom on Friday.

Jeshua Paonessa-Velez, 25, is also charged in the case and will tentatively be arraigned next Tuesday.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the first superseding indictment in May of 2015 brought charges against another York City resident, 34-year-old Arturo Meireles-Candel.

Authorities allege that Meireles-Candel and Paonessa-Velez worked together and devised a scheme to get money from Adams County National Bank and Jersey Shore State Bank by using skimming devices at ATMs.

Both suspects were charged with 16 counts of aggravated identity theft for stealing identifications from the banks’ customers. Meireles-Candel pleaded guilty to charges in exchange for no new charges being filed against him.

New charges were due to more instances of bank fraud and identify theft at Members First Federal Credit Union in Hershey and Mechanicsburg, Santander Bank in Spring Grove and York, Centric Bank in Linglestown, Fulton Bank in Hershey and Jonestown Bank and Trust in Lebanon.

Authorities said the Adams County National Bank reimbursed affected customers for losses to their accounts.

