Midstate woman kicks off “World Marathon Challenge” by racing in Antarctica

A Midstate woman is running seven marathons in seven days; and she’s doing it on seven continents.

Bethann Telford is the only American woman competing in the World Marathon Challenge. She is doing it all while battling brain cancer.

Telford finished her first race Monday in Antarctica, finishing eighth in the women’s field.

In each race, Telford will wear hand-designed sneakers dedicated to 14 pediatric cancer survivors around the world.

Tuesday, the group will race in Chile.

