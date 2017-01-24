Midstate woman kicks off “World Marathon Challenge” by racing in Antarctica

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Facebook
Courtesy: Facebook

A Midstate woman is running seven marathons in seven days; and she’s doing it on seven continents.

Bethann Telford is the only American woman competing in the World Marathon Challenge.  She is doing it all while battling brain cancer.

Telford finished her first race Monday in Antarctica, finishing eighth in the women’s field.

Courtesy: Facebook
Courtesy: Facebook
Courtesy: Facebook
Courtesy: Facebook

In each race, Telford will wear hand-designed sneakers dedicated to 14 pediatric cancer survivors around the world.

Tuesday, the group will race in Chile.

You can follow Telford’s journey on the World Marathon Challenge Facebook page by clicking here.

You can learn more about Telford’s health battle and marathon mission by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s