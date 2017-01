FARINDOLA, Italy (AP) – The death toll from an avalanche in central Italy now stands at 12.

But 17 people are still missing under a mountain resort buried by tons of snow and rubble.

Firefighters found five more bodies overnight and the search is continuing Tuesday in hopes that someone might still be alive six days after the disaster.

The first funerals will be held Tuesday.

