In Your Community: Tax dollars and school funding concerns

As part of an effort to attend more public meetings in central Pennsylvania, ABC27 reporters went to Cumberland Valley School Board and Lebanon City Council meetings Monday night.

Lebanon City Council discussed a proposed new Day Reporting Center. It would be designed to help repeat, low-risk criminal offenders gain skills for a better future. It’s also supposed to save tax dollars by stopping the in-and-out-of-jail cycle. There are now complications surrounding where the center should go. Council members don’t want it downtown and have expressed interest in finding a more remote location.

At Cumberland Valley School Board’s meeting, the superintendent gave a report about district growth. He says there is an unprecedented rise in enrollment, poverty levels, students learning English, and special education students. He also showed that most new families are moving in from nearby school districts.

However, even with all those factors, the superintendent says state funding is not increasing. Board members discussed their process of figuring out how to use existing resources as the needs of the school district grow.

Click here for the superintendent’s full presentation.

Additionally, the board heard a presentation about a push to eliminate property taxes and fund schools in a different way.

Cumberland Valley is also teaming up with local fire departments and HACC. High school students will be able to earn HACC credits while serving the community through the fire station. The program officially launches in the fall.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...