In mostly symbolic move, York declares itself not a sanctuary city, but a ‘Welcome City’

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York is rolling out the welcome mat for everyone.

Mayor Kim Bracey, a Democrat, signed an executive order Tuesday declaring York a “Welcome City,” but the implications are more symbolic than they are an indication of change.

Bracey gathered a crowd of families, advocates and reporters at city hall essentially to tell immigrants they didn’t need to be afraid of the police department. Policy-wise, nothing’s really changing.

That welcoming message is a welcome one for Remi Diaz.

Friends, documented immigrants, the Dominican Republic native said, are afraid police will stop and arrest them for no reason.

“We don’t have to be hiding,” he said after the executive order. “We don’t have to be playing hide and seek with the police because we know police are going to do their job.”

“The police are here to protect and serve all residents,” Bracey read from a prepared statement.

That was the point of the order announced in conjunction with advocacy group CASA. It’s more or less a declaration that police are not immigration cops, that talking to them about a crime won’t get them deported.

“If people are afraid of being arrested there’s an issue there that I need to speak out,” Bracey said, “and say, ‘Please don’t be afraid to talk to the police who are here to protect and serve and help you.'”

The Pennsylvania Immigration Resource Center, based in York, commended Bracey’s declaration. The group provides legal help to “immigrant survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking,” PIRC says.

Sometimes immigrants are reluctant to report those kinds of crimes, the organization said in a news release following the order, when they think “local police would refer them to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) rather than work to remove perpetrators of violence from our communities.”

“While PIRC recognizes the right of the federal government to enforce immigration laws,” the release states, “we strongly believe immigrant survivors, their children, and the community are best served when local law enforcement resources are not deployed to identify the immigration status of individuals.”

Bracey made clear her city also recognizes the rights of federal immigration enforcers; York is not a so-called sanctuary city — one that protects undocumented immigrants by not fully cooperating with federal authorities — she said.

They’ll still work with federal law enforcement. In terms of policy, nothing changes.

Nine-year-old Angello Salazar told the crowd Tuesday he hopes nothing else does, either. He came home crying recently after watching a video about Martin Luther King, Jr. in school, he said.

It looked oddly familiar to him, and he was scared about his mom’s undocumented friends.

“And she said, ‘Well, it’s okay, because none of us will be deported from America just because of our new president and people that hate immigrants,'” Angello said.

Bracey did not say why she chose to do this now, only that it’s something she’s been working on with CASA for a while.

