Greencastle teen waives hearing in fatal shooting of 17-year-old

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 15-year-old Greencastle boy is headed to trial for the fatal New Year’s Eve shooting of a 17-year-old.

Taylor Nelson on Tuesday waived his preliminary hearing and allowed a charge of criminal homicide to proceed to Franklin County Court, according to court records.

Nelson told police he was mad at Mitchell for picking on him so he got a handgun from his father’s nightstand to scare him. He said he chambered a round, but placed the gun on the floor. Ten minutes later, he said he picked it up again, removed the magazine, then put the gun to Mitchell’s forehead and pulled the trigger, according to charging documents.

Nelson told troopers he didn’t know the gun was loaded and he didn’t intend to kill Mitchell, the complaint states.

He’s charged as an adult and jailed in the Franklin County Prison without bail.

