Fur Love Gala: Helping rescue dogs

By Published:
c2-ty1xuaaeifwu

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – If you love dogs you’ll want to check out 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue in Elizabethtown.

It’s holding its Fur Love Gala on Feb. 18 at Acorn Farms in Mount Joy.

The rescue works to find homes for about 100 dogs a year. The group has no physical building and is always looking for foster families as it raises money for a facility.

For more information about the upcoming gala, vist http://www.2ndchance4liferescue.org/.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s