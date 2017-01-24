Fur Love Gala: Helping rescue dogs

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – If you love dogs you’ll want to check out 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue in Elizabethtown.

It’s holding its Fur Love Gala on Feb. 18 at Acorn Farms in Mount Joy.

The rescue works to find homes for about 100 dogs a year. The group has no physical building and is always looking for foster families as it raises money for a facility.

For more information about the upcoming gala, vist http://www.2ndchance4liferescue.org/.

