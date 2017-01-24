Fundraising forte for Harrisburg Symphony

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra is mixing musical growth with strong fundraising to help its new education campaign.

The symphony and its supporters are celebrating at the Susquehanna Art Museum after hitting a $1 million milestone in their “Let the Music Grow” effort.

The campaign will use the funding to commission new works of music for the symphony. Funds will also be used to expand music programs at local schools and upgrade sound and lighting improvements for upcoming concerts.

The symphony hopes to have a strong second half in its campaign as it points to its $1.8 million goal.

