First phase of amendment to rental ordinance approved in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – The first of two voting processes to add an amendment of Ordinance Bill No. 13 was passed at a council meeting Monday night. The amendment affects rental licenses in the city of Lebanon.

Last year, the city was challenged in court by an attorney who didn’t verify who picked up his rental property’s trash.

Now under the revised amendment of the ordinance, (if passed again at the final vote during next month’s meeting) rental properties will have to give on how its trash is managed so it can be regulated.

But the trash is just a small portion of the amendment. There’s also a $40 licensing fee that landlords must pay to the city to rent their property.

However, the city says it’s losing money from landlords not paying the fee. The new ordinance establishes a $50 penalty fee if the landlord is caught operating the property without the appropriate license, in addition to paying for the $40 licensing fee. These changes would be amendments to section 1907.05 “Licenses and Inspections” of Article 1907.

Ultimately, Mayor Sherry Capello says the goal of the amendment is to make the city an even better place to live.

“Rental units need a little more time and effort when it comes to making sure they comply with ordinances,” said Capello. “Unfortunately, some transient populations don’t care for the properties as well as the property owner do.”

If the amendment to the ordinance passes the final voting next month, city council will put it into full effect.

