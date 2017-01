MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A feasibility study recommends Mechanicsburg Area School District reconfigure its elementary grades.

The school board received the report Tuesday night in response to the district’s growing enrollment.

To view the feasibility study, click here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...