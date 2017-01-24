FBI links bank robberies in Cumberland, Dauphin counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators believe the same man is responsible for a series of armed bank robberies in Cumberland and Dauphin counties.

The FBI in Harrisburg has released a wanted poster linking the unknown man to four bank heists since October.

Two robberies were in Hampden Township; at the M&T Bank on Simpson Ferry Road on Oct. 14 and at the M&T Bank in the 5000 block of Carlisle Pike on Dec 9. The Fulton Bank on North 12th Street in Lemoyne was robbed Dec. 23, and the M&T Bank on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township was robbed Jan. 6.

In each incident, the suspect was armed with a handgun. No injuries were reported, but the man is considered dangerous. He’s about 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall with a stocky build and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Harrisburg office at 717-232-8686.

