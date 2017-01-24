DA: 18-year-old killed after shooting at Lancaster police

By Published: Updated:
lanc

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday in an exchange of gunfire with two Lancaster police officers.

Jose Efrain Rodriguez approached the officers’ vehicle at South Duke and North streets around 12:30 a.m. He was armed with a handgun that at first wasn’t visible to the officers. He fired at them and, in turn, was shot, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

The officers also used their stun guns during the incident. They were not injured.

Rodriguez died at a hospital. Stedman’s office said he’s from New York, but was recently staying on South Queen Street.

The district attorney’s office is investigating the incident and the police use of force.

No additional information is being released at this time.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Related Posts

2 thoughts on “DA: 18-year-old killed after shooting at Lancaster police

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s