DA: 18-year-old killed after shooting at Lancaster police

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday in an exchange of gunfire with two Lancaster police officers.

Jose Efrain Rodriguez approached the officers’ vehicle at South Duke and North streets around 12:30 a.m. He was armed with a handgun that at first wasn’t visible to the officers. He fired at them and, in turn, was shot, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

The officers also used their stun guns during the incident. They were not injured.

Rodriguez died at a hospital. Stedman’s office said he’s from New York, but was recently staying on South Queen Street.

The district attorney’s office is investigating the incident and the police use of force.

No additional information is being released at this time.

