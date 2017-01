Lancaster police are on the scene of a shooting.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday along South Duke Street at Howard Street. One person was reportedly injured. That person’s condition is not known.

We’re told the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office would be handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 on-air and online for updates.

