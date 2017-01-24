Duncannon to offer residents water testing kits

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – Duncannon is offering testing kits to residents in an effort to provide education about the dangers of lead in drinking water.

Testing kits will be available starting Wednesday at Duncannon Borough Hall. Residents can pick up their kits and return them filled for testing for $20.

The borough’s push to educate its residents comes after recent routine water testing showed two out of 10 samples with high levels of lead.

“We were able to work out a deal with our lab to make these tests available to residents at the same, discounted, commercial rate the lab charges the Borough for testing,” Borough Manager Chris A. Courogen said in a release. “Additionally, the lab has agreed to send a courier to pick up the samples for testing, saving our residents the inconvenience of driving an hour to take samples to a lab themselves.”

All samples must be returned to the borough hall by 4 p.m. next Tuesday. Results will be sent directly to residents.

The borough will also ask residents to complete a four question survey that will help it refine its ongoing Department of Environmental Protection required testing.

For more information, visit duncannonboro.org.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...