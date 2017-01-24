Climate change: Is Pennsylvania the new Alabama?

Climate change is real. It’s also not all bad. Meteorologists Eric Finkenbinder and Dan Tomaso join Amanda St. Hilaire, Kendra Nichols, and Dennis Owens for the latest episode of On Deadline. They discuss the science, the ramifications, and the very real possibility that the summer of 2050 in Pennsylvania will resemble the summer of 2016 in Alabama. Also on tap: A behind-the-scenes look at an investigation that helped a man get a big refund from a large corporation and the latest controversy surrounding “alternative facts.”

