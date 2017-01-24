Charles Ramsey to head Pennsylvania crime prevention agency

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Former Philadelphia police commissioner Charles Ramsey will head the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Tuesday that he appointed Ramsey to lead an agency that helps coordinate crime prevention policy and awards pass-through grants.

Ramsey spent 30 years on Chicago’s police force before heading the departments in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. He succeeds Josh Shapiro, who won November’s election for attorney general to become Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement officer.

Ramsey retired last January after leading Philadelphia’s police force for eight years. He also served as co-chair of President Barack Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.

